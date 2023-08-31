Haverford Financial Services Inc. Buys 10,962 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.5% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.40. 3,545,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,062. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

