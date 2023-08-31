NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 2.7% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NIKE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.68.

NKE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.71. 7,015,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

