Haverford Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,626,000 after buying an additional 2,326,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,446,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,072 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,318,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,654,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,849,000 after purchasing an additional 595,771 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VGK stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,301. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.