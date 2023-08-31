1623 Capital LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

1623 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up approximately 3.7% of 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $294.84. The company had a trading volume of 483,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,130. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $375.84. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

