Sector Gamma AS Sells 31,786 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Sector Gamma AS reduced its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,786 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.07% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $24,587,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 509,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 343,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 223,554 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 352,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

