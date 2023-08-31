Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0173 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $173.36 million and $6.96 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00020852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017952 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,977.44 or 1.00078262 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,956,309,596.342915 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01804167 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,316,913.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

