Sector Gamma AS Decreases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sector Gamma AS lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 998 shares of company stock worth $378,025. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BIO stock traded up $3.35 on Thursday, reaching $400.20. 173,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,764. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $514.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.72.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.