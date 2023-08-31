NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $35,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,048 shares in the company, valued at $19,784,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,870. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the second quarter worth $25,934,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NewtekOne by 3,389.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 470,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the second quarter worth $5,979,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.91. 136,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,086. NewtekOne has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $441.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.41 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

