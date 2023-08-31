Head-To-Head Review: Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) versus Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Capital Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Capital Power and Pampa Energía, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Pampa Energía 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Capital Power currently has a consensus price target of $42.40, indicating a potential upside of 41.00%. Given Capital Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Power is more favorable than Pampa Energía.

This table compares Capital Power and Pampa Energía’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Power N/A N/A N/A Pampa Energía 32.22% 23.32% 11.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Power and Pampa Energía’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Power N/A N/A N/A $0.94 31.98 Pampa Energía $1.85 billion 1.36 $456.00 million $10.85 4.20

Pampa Energía has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Power. Pampa Energía is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pampa Energía beats Capital Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities. It also manages its related electricity, natural gas, and emissions portfolios by undertaking trading and marketing activities. Capital Power Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía S.A. operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; produces petrochemicals, such as styrene, styrene butadiene rubber, and polystyrene; and operates high voltage electricity transmission network. In addition, it engages in gas transportation and advisory services activities. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.