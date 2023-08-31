Comparing Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Alico has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alico and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $91.95 million 1.95 $12.46 million ($2.65) -8.88 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

This table compares Alico and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico -50.22% -9.47% -5.62% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -5.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alico and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Alico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Alico shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2022, it had 74,000 acres of land situated in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

