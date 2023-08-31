Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) versus British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Head-To-Head Comparison

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) and Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for British American Tobacco and Hempacco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British American Tobacco 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

7.6% of British American Tobacco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hempacco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of British American Tobacco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.8% of Hempacco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares British American Tobacco and Hempacco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British American Tobacco $34.21 billion 1.96 $8.25 billion N/A N/A Hempacco $1.79 million 5.57 -$7.00 million ($0.43) -0.82

British American Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than Hempacco.

Profitability

This table compares British American Tobacco and Hempacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A Hempacco -554.05% -92.95% -78.86%

Summary

British American Tobacco beats Hempacco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands. It distributes its products to retail outlets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables and flavored hemp rolling papers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

