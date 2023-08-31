MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.94 million. MongoDB also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.27-2.35 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB traded up $5.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $381.30. 2,740,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,976. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,220 shares of company stock worth $32,161,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.