MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.94 million. MongoDB also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.27-2.35 EPS.
MongoDB Stock Performance
MDB traded up $5.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $381.30. 2,740,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,976. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.13.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,220 shares of company stock worth $32,161,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
