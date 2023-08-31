Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Price Target Increased to GBX 185 by Analysts at Barclays

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 185 ($2.33) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance
Alphawave IP Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,246. Alphawave IP Group has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92.
Alphawave IP Group Company Profile
