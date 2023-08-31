Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Price Target Increased to GBX 185 by Analysts at Barclays

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVFGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 185 ($2.33) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

Alphawave IP Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,246. Alphawave IP Group has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

