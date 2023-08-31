Morgan Stanley Raises Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target to GBX 306

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 304 ($3.83) to GBX 306 ($3.86) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TSCDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Tesco from GBX 320 ($4.03) to GBX 325 ($4.10) in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Tesco Price Performance

Tesco Company Profile

OTCMKTS TSCDY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,443. Tesco has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

