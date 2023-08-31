P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

PIII stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. 896,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,151. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $619.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.23. P3 Health Partners has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that P3 Health Partners will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,945,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,418,163. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 270,000 shares of company stock worth $424,800. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

