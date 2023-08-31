Sector Gamma AS Sells 38,865 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sector Gamma AS cut its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,865 shares during the period. Bruker comprises approximately 2.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Bruker were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.82 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

