Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,630 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($21.43) to GBX 1,630 ($20.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PUK. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.04) to GBX 1,440 ($18.15) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,700 ($21.43) to GBX 1,575 ($19.85) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.44) to GBX 1,510 ($19.03) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.54) to GBX 1,540 ($19.41) in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,485.83.

Shares of PUK stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. 491,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. Prudential has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Prudential by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Prudential by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

