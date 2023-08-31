Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) is Sector Gamma AS’s 2nd Largest Position

Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Incyte makes up about 7.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.19% of Incyte worth $31,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.53. 1,408,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,026. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.18 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

