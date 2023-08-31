Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 2,881 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.50. 4,336,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.94 and a fifty-two week high of $177.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.