Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.81. 1,041,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.96 and its 200-day moving average is $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.