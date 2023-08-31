Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

NET stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,668. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,952,190.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares in the company, valued at $125,566,661.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,014,218.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,566,661.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,011 shares of company stock worth $36,424,633 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

