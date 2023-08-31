Sector Gamma AS Has $9.82 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Sector Gamma AS cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,727 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare makes up approximately 2.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.16% of Tenet Healthcare worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE THC traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.56. 758,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,421. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.