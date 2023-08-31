Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,826. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.