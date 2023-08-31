Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 242 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CMG traded down $11.93 on Thursday, hitting $1,926.64. 188,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,988.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,879.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

