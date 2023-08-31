BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) is Sector Gamma AS’s 10th Largest Position

Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises about 3.7% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $15,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,112,000 after acquiring an additional 69,581 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,054,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,782,000 after acquiring an additional 576,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.38. 1,409,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.