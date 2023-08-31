CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,674,000 after acquiring an additional 229,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 467,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 344,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 31,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 185.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 99.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 51,705 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $5,246,524.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,049,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,388,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $5,246,524.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,049,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,388,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,529 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $316,934.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,792,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,554,592.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,033 shares of company stock worth $9,711,842 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVR Energy

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.70. 1,654,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,592. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $42.21.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 77.36% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.