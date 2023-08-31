Pearl River Capital LLC Has $998,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.20. 1,865,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,468. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.