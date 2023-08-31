Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $47.08. 1,711,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,727. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.54. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

