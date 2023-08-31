Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $2,349,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LSTR traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.81. 180,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,606. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.65. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.51 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSTR

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.