IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of IPGP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.36. The company had a trading volume of 281,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.22. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $846,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,287,349 shares in the company, valued at $747,827,754.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $103,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $846,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,287,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,827,754.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,462. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

