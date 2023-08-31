Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lowered by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,344 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $4,482,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

BMY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,443,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,376. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $59.71 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

