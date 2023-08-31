Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 182.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $52,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

HP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,214. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.71. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.50.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

