Pearl River Capital LLC Trims Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,451 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy
In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Best Buy Price Performance
Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Best Buy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.
Best Buy Company Profile
Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.
