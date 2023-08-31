Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $145,400. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. BTIG Research increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,573. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.98%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

