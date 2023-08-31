Pearl River Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 727.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,505. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.98. 5,428,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,647,735. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.42. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPNG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.26.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

