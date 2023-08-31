Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 34.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 14.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.67.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $15.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $546.52. 506,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $525.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.47. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.21 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

