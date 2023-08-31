Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,637,000 after acquiring an additional 113,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 342,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 103,224 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 195,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 584,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,167. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BERY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,122 shares of company stock worth $6,368,915. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

