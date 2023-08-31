Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 5,548 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,731,000 after buying an additional 1,203,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,665. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

