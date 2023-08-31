Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Lantheus by 369.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after buying an additional 1,144,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,316. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,953,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $291,895.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,419.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

