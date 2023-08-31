Pearl River Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Lam Research by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $15.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $702.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,189. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $657.16 and a 200 day moving average of $577.17. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.