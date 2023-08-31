Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 222.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.59. 5,646,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,382. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

