Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 53,161 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.82.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.17. 9,471,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,134,356. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

