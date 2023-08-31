Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 1,890 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $139.33. The company had a trading volume of 419,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $165.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.39 and a 200-day moving average of $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,764.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,393 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AIZ

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.