BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 176.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $700.54. 613,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,916. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $703.67 and a 200 day moving average of $681.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.