Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 4,446 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 82.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 96.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.28. The company had a trading volume of 257,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,683. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

