Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $303-305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.25 million. Elastic also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.01-1.11 EPS.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Elastic in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.72.

Elastic stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $61.88. 1,540,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,896. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Elastic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

