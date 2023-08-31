Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.30-10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.99. The stock had a trading volume of 193,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,195. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.69. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,007.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,007.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

