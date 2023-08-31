Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $223-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.35 million. Samsara also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00-0.02 EPS.

Samsara Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE IOT traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,220,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,237. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $30.91.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $431,867.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 863,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,364,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $431,867.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 863,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,364,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,684,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,719 shares in the company, valued at $28,207,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,157,834 shares of company stock worth $58,989,785. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Samsara by 25.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 1,099.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.