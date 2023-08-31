Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PVH (NYSE:PVH)

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $110.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PVH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,742. PVH has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in PVH by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PVH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

