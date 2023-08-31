Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Cybin
Cybin Price Performance
Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cybin
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
